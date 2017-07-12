Hattiesburg man dies in forklift accident

The Hattiesburg man died from his injuries sustained in the accident. Source: RNN

A Hattiesburg man lost his life after an accident involving a forklift on Monday.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, Mark Craft, 54, was pressure washing at Blendco when the fork lift he was on tipped over.

Klem said Craft died from his injuries sustained in the accident.

Klem said Craft's body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

The CEO of Blendco issued the following statement regarding the accident.

"This was the most unfortunate accident. We are investigating the incident and are working closely with OSHA. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," Charley McCaffrey, CEO of Blendco.

