Hattiesburg man dies in forklift accident

An Army brigade that oversees much of the training at Camp Shelby has a new commander. Col. Jack E. Vantress took command of the 177th Armored Combined Arms Training Brigade during a ceremonyMore >>
An Army brigade that oversees much of the training at Camp Shelby has a new commander. Col. Jack E. Vantress took command of the 177th Armored Combined Arms Training Brigade during a ceremony at the post Wednesday morning.More >>
A Hattiesburg man lost his life after an accident involving a forklift on Monday.More >>
A Hattiesburg man lost his life after an accident involving a forklift on Monday.More >>
The Pine Belt Quilters have been working on close to 200 quilts for a year to donate to children in need. Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley, Canopy Children's Services, Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention, DAFS and the Hattiesburg Fire Department accepted the quilts, as well as 28 pillows and 13 special NICU blankets.More >>
The Pine Belt Quilters have been working on close to 200 quilts for a year to donate to children in need. Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley, Canopy Children's Services, Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention, DAFS and the Hattiesburg Fire Department accepted the quilts, as well as 28 pillows and 13 special NICU blankets.More >>