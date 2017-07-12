Shelby training brigade has new commander

An active-duty Army brigade that oversees much of the training at Camp Shelby has a new commander.



Col. Jack E. Vantress took command of the 177th Armored Combined Arms Training Brigade during a ceremony at the post Wednesday morning.



He takes over for Col. Brandon S. Robbins, who led the unit for two years.



The 177th, headquartered at Camp Shelby, was activated at the post for a second time in December of 2006.



It is made up of ten battalions.



Seven are based at Camp Shelby, two are in Florida and one is in Puerto Rico.

