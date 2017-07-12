Community outreach center hosts workshop on self-esteem - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Community outreach center hosts workshop on self-esteem

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) –  The HMF Community Outreach Center's self-esteem workshop takes place July 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Danny Levi Hinton Community Center, located at 225 Tatum Road.   E-mail hollibabi@yahoo.com for more details.

