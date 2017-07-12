Pine Belt Quilters donate close to 200 quilts to children in need

The Pine Belt Quilters have been working on close to 200 quilts for a year to donate to children in need.

Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley, Canopy Children's Services, Shafer Center for Crisis Intervention, DAFS and the Hattiesburg Fire Department accepted the quilts, as well as 28 pillows and 13 special NICU blankets.

Each organization use the quilts to comfort children and bring something bright into their lives.

Leigh Ann Leonard from Forrest General Hospital says these donations make a big impact.

"The patients that we have they're scared, they're sad," said Leonard. "Sometimes they come through the emergency room and they don’t have anything from home, so the quilts are a blessing to them and a blessing to their parents.”

Quilts also offer a declaration of independence for women at the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter in Laurel.

“A lot of our clients have to leave everything behind when they come in the shelter," said Destiny Buckley, shelter manager. "To be able to give them something that they can take with them when they leave the shelter that can be there own is really exciting."

Hattiesburg Fire Department said the colorful fabrics help comfort children on the scene of tragedies.

