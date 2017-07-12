Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected today.

Good Wednesday morning Pine Belt!

Looks like another warm and humid day is on tap for the area with a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Highs today will likely get into the lower 90s and lows tonight with be in the lower 70s.

For Thursday and Friday there will be the usual chances for a mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

Rain chances may increase for the weekend!

Stay tuned!