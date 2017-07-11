Boil water notice for Petal subdivision - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Boil water notice for Petal subdivision

PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

Residents of a Petal subdivision are under a precautionary boil water notice, according to Petal Mayor Hal Marx.

Residents in the subdivision along Old Richton Road in Petal, which includes Bryant Street and Forrest Street, should boil their water as a precaution due to a break in the main water line, according to Marx. 

