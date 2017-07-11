Julian Allen named to Mackey watch list

The University of Southern Mississippi football program received more national recognition today with Julian Allen being named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list. The award is given to the top tight end in college football.

This announcement was made a day after senior running back Ito Smith was named to the Maxwell Award list.

Allen, a redshirt senior from Sewell, New Jersey, pulled in 19 catches for 281 yards in 2016. Allen and Smith aren't the only in state college guys on watch lists

Mississippi State junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and Ole Miss sophomore QB Shea Patterson join Smith on the Maxwell watch list. Ole Miss senior defensive end Marquis Haynes made the Bednarik Award watch list for the game's best defensive player. Fellow Rebel Sean Rawlings, a junior, is on the Rimington Trophy watch list for the top center.

