Leisure ordinance goes into effect in downtown Laurel

Downtown Laurel continues to grow as a new leisure ordinance now in effect allows people to carry alcoholic beverages outside.

“We are experiencing a huge economic boom," Executive director of Laurel Main Street Judi Holifield said. "It seems like it just happened all of a sudden, but it hasn’t. These are things that we have been working on for several years."

The ordinance passed last month.

Executive director Judi Holifield said she’s going to meet with retail merchants next week to discuss the ordinance further.

“We’ll go over exactly what it says, and we will give them the opportunity to probably put a go cup friendly sticker in their window,” Holifield said.

Holified compared the stickers to the “no shirt, no shoes, no service” stickers.

“They would be able to say, ‘sure it’s fine if you come in with it’, or ‘hey we would rather you didn’t’,” Holifield said.

The goal of the ordinance is to bring more people downtown. Holifield said she doesn’t want anyone to break the law.

“We want everyone to be law abiding, we certainly are not advocating anything more than that,” Holifield said.

