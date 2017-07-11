Leisure ordinance goes into effect in downtown Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Leisure ordinance goes into effect in downtown Laurel

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Connect
New leisure ordinance goes into effect. Photo credit WDAM New leisure ordinance goes into effect. Photo credit WDAM
Map of downtown Laurel. Map of downtown Laurel.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Downtown Laurel continues to grow as a new leisure ordinance now in effect allows people to carry alcoholic beverages outside.

“We are experiencing a huge economic boom," Executive director of Laurel Main Street Judi Holifield said. "It seems like it just happened all of a sudden, but it hasn’t. These are things that we have been working on for several years."

The ordinance passed last month.

Executive director Judi Holifield said she’s going to meet with retail merchants next week to discuss the ordinance further.

“We’ll go over exactly what it says, and we will give them the opportunity to probably put a go cup friendly sticker in their window,” Holifield said.

Holified compared the stickers to the “no shirt, no shoes, no service” stickers.

“They would be able to say, ‘sure it’s fine if you come in with it’, or ‘hey we would rather you didn’t’,” Holifield said.

The goal of the ordinance is to bring more people downtown. Holifield said she doesn’t want anyone to break the law.

“We want everyone to be law abiding, we certainly are not advocating anything more than that,” Holifield said.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Lamar Planning Commission makes no recommendation on West 4th variance

    Lamar Planning Commission makes no recommendation on West 4th variance

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:44:41 GMT

    A request to change the zoning and land use classification of some property on West 4th Street has been passed on to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors without any recommendation from the county's planning

    More >>

    A request to change the zoning and land use classification of some property on West 4th Street has been passed on to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors without any recommendation from the county's planning commission. The commission voted Tuesday to make no recommendation because developer Craig Flanagan was not present at a public hearing at the Chancery Courthouse. Flanaga

    More >>

  • Boil water notice for Petal subdivision

    Boil water notice for Petal subdivision

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:42:57 GMT
    Residents of a Petal subdivision are under a precautionary boil water notice, according to Petal Mayor Hal Marx. Residents in the subdivision along Old Richton Road in Petal, which includes Bryant Street and Forrest Street, should boil their water as a precaution due to a break in the main water line, according to Marx.  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.  More >>
    Residents of a Petal subdivision are under a precautionary boil water notice, according to Petal Mayor Hal Marx. Residents in the subdivision along Old Richton Road in Petal, which includes Bryant Street and Forrest Street, should boil their water as a precaution due to a break in the main water line, according to Marx.  Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Julian Allen named to Mackey watch list

    Julian Allen named to Mackey watch list

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:40:50 GMT

    The University of Southern Mississippi football program received more national recognition today with Julian Allen being named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list. The award is given to the top tight end in college football.

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi football program received more national recognition today with Julian Allen being named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list. The award is given to the top tight end in college football.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly