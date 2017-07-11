Leisure ordinance goes into effect in downtown Laurel

A request to change the zoning and land use classification of some property on West 4th Street has been passed on to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors without any recommendation from the county's planningMore >>
A request to change the zoning and land use classification of some property on West 4th Street has been passed on to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors without any recommendation from the county's planning commission. The commission voted Tuesday to make no recommendation because developer Craig Flanagan was not present at a public hearing at the Chancery Courthouse. FlanagaMore >>
The University of Southern Mississippi football program received more national recognition today with Julian Allen being named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list. The award is given to the top tight end in college football.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi football program received more national recognition today with Julian Allen being named to the John Mackey Award preseason watch list. The award is given to the top tight end in college football.More >>
A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education systemMore >>
A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education system if she's elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. Missy McGee is running for the District 102 seat vacated by former representative and Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.More >>
Downtown Laurel continues to grow. A new leisure ordinance is now in effect that would allow people to carry alcoholic beverages outside.More >>
Downtown Laurel continues to grow. A new leisure ordinance is now in effect that would allow people to carry alcoholic beverages outside.More >>