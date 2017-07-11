Lamar Planning Commission makes no recommendation on West 4th variance

A request to change the zoning and land use classification of some property on West 4th Street has been passed on to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors without any recommendation from the county's planning commission.

The commission voted Tuesday to make no recommendation because developer Craig Flanagan was not present at a public hearing at the Chancery Courthouse.



Flanagan is seeking to change the land use classification and zoning of some property on West 4th Street near Joshua Drive from residential estate to patio homes.



Planning commission members said some residents opposing the change attended the meeting and it would not be fair to make a recommendation if both sides were not represented.



The Board of Supervisors could take up the issue at their Aug. 7 meeting.

