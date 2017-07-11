Bond set for Heidelberg murder suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Bond set for Heidelberg murder suspect

Demarco Aurellis Pruitt Demarco Aurellis Pruitt
HEIDELBERG, MS (WDAM) -

Bond was set for a the Heidelberg murder suspect on Tuesday.

Demarco Aurellis Pruitt, 23, appeared in court and had his bond set at $1 million cash, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley. Pruitt was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with murder on Monday in connection with a Sunday morning shooting. 

Ashley said a man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Sunday on Landfill Road.  Sheriff Ashley said there was a party going on with about 300 people.  When deputies arrived on scene, Sheriff Ashley said there were gunshots heard and assistance requested from Waynesboro Police.

The victim has been identified as Scottie Allen Walker, 23, of Jasper County, according to Wayne County Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo. 

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department, along with the Heidelberg Police Department, checked several residences in Heidelberg but were unable to locate Pruitt.  Deputies took Pruitt into custody during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 528 and I-59 around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Pruitt is currently booked at the Wayne County Jail. 

