Free financial literacy program starts in Hattiesburg

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Non-profit Financial Literacy Institute aims to help Pine Belt residents with money management, student loans and personal finance. 

Mississippi had an F-ranking on adult financial literacy in 2016, according to the Champlain College’s Center for Financial Literacy's state report card. When founder and CEO Angela Howze learned this, she created the Financial Literacy Institute Inc. to combat this problem in her community. 

Howze said one reason our state has a low ranking is because people spend out of fear. She wants to educate others how to budget to eliminate this problem.

"It really has the family feeling grateful and hopeful that there is a way out," Howze said.

For a calendar of free events visit, financialliteracyinstitueinc.org. 

