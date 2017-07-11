Pine Belt candidate reveals focus of District 102 campaign - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pine Belt candidate reveals focus of District 102 campaign

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Missy McGee Missy McGee
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education system if she's elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives.

Missy McGee is running for the District 102 seat vacated by former representative and Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

McGee has both undergraduate and graduate degrees from USM and taught there for a short time.

She also worked for three years as a legislative aid to former Sen. Trent Lott and also worked at her family's business, Warren Paving.

McGee also wants to promote policies that will encourage young professionals to stay in the Hattiesburg area.

Two other people, Cory Ferraez and Kathryn Rehner, have announced they will also be running for the District 102 seat.

A special election will be held Sept. 12.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

