Marion County churches donate to R3SM

Representatives from a group of churches in Marion County presented a donation to an area non-profit.

Marion County Churches in Action presented a $5,000 check to R3SM at their headquarters on Tuesday.

The donation will be added to the money collected for tornado victims from the January 21 storm that struck Hattiesburg and Petal.

The money will help with repairs and rebuilding of damaged homes.

"There have been 32 homes to repair and rebuilds but there are still many pending so we still need to continue to raise money," said Theresa Erickson, Executive Director of the Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation.

The foundation raised over $700,000 so far, but there is still need in the area.

To learn more about R3SM, visit their website here.

