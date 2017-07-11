FEMA awards AFG grant to Powers Volunteer Fire Department

A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education systemMore >>
A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education system if she's elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. Missy McGee is running for the District 102 seat vacated by former representative and Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.
Non-profit, Financial Literacy Institute Inc., aims at helping Pine Belt residents with money management, student loans and personal finance. According to the Champlain College's Center for Financial Literacy's state report card, Mississippi had an F-ranking on adult financial literacy in 2016. When founder and CEO, Angela Howze, learned this she created the Financial Literacy Institute Inc. to combat this problem in her community. Howze said on...
Representatives from a group of churches in Marion County presented a donation to an area non-profit.
