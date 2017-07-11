Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest County hosting special events in July

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Southern Miss Libraries' Special Collections continues its celebration of Mississippi's Bicentennial with a lecture that examines the state as a landscape for literature. Author Margaret McMullan will present on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Library.

The Hattiesburg Library will also present its own version of the quiz show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire" July 19th at 6 p.m. All are invited; participants should register.

Visit www.hattlibrary.com for more details on these events.



