Southwest Jones Water Association issues water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
JONES COUNTY (WDAM) –  Southwest Jones Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for Customers who live on Eddie Smith Road, Triggs Road, Eatonville Road, Delk Road, Old Progress and Berry Briar Road.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-752-5385.

