Woman found dead in Hattiesburg home

Hattiesburg Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home.

According to Public Information Officer Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, Hattiesburg Police were contacted by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem about the death Monday after speaking to the victim's sister at Forrest General Hospital.

Deputy Coroner Klem said the victim's sister stated she found the woman unresponsive around 3 a.m. at her home on Gordon Street. Klem said she would be sending the body to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information that could help authorities, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department Detective Division at 601-545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.