Police investigating fight at Hattiesburg fast food restaurant

The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after a man said he was hit by a car during a fight outside of a fast food restaurant.

The victim told police the incident happened on Sunday around 1 a.m. at the Checker's on Hardy Street.

The man stated a fight ensued and he was hit by the suspect's car, according to Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.

If anyone has any information about the incident, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department Detective Division at 601-545-4971 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).

