Consider This: Visit the Gulf Coast

The Mississippi Coast is getting some well-deserved attention in a recent issue of Vogue magazine.

It paints a positive picture of cities along the coast from Bay St. Louis to Ocean Springs.

Vogue says the towns along the coast make it an easy place to visit and that the coast is on a serious comeback. Take advantage of the tourist attraction and beauty of our coast and pay the area a visit.

After being devastated by Hurricane Katrina more than 10 years ago, it’s nice to see the resurgence happening in Mississippi’s coastal communities.

Consider This:

The secret is out as more and more people make the Mississippi coast a get-away destination; many others have decided to make it their permanent home. New visitors and new residents are welcome. Both are good for the Coast economy and the entire state of Mississippi.

