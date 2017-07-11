Forecast: Humid weather to continue.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt.

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected with highs in the lower 90s.

A slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms appears likely on Wednesday with highs again in the lower 90s.

The rest of the week looks quite typical of July with highs mainly in 90s and lows in the 70s with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.