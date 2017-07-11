TRIAD Service AmeriCorps Program Receives Grant Award for Fiscal Year ‘18

The following is a news from The University of Southern Mississippi

The TRIAD program at The University of Southern Mississippi is one of 11 AmeriCorps Mississippi programs to receive funds from $3.12 million dollars in funding provided by the Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service (Volunteer Mississippi) through the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS), the federal agency for volunteering and service programs.

The federal investment is projected to generate an additional $2.14 million dollars in local support to increase community impact and return on federal investment.

The funding will support TRIAD’s 31 AmeriCorps members, with and without disabilities, focusing on providing health education and physical activity opportunities to children and youth with disabilities in at least one school district in Forrest, Hancock, Harrison and Lamar counties. Students with disabilities served will demonstrate adoption of health behaviors and increased physical activity.

As noted by Dr. Jerry R. Alliston, Community Education Director with the Institute for Disability Studies at USM, “what makes the TRIAD Program so unique and effective is that it is an inclusive program. Over half of our members are young people with disabilities who are able to share their personal stories on making healthy choices and being active. We are excited about this continued funding and look forward to making an even greater impact in the new service year.”

More than 530 AmeriCorps Mississippi members will tackle some of the toughest problems in the state including tutoring and mentoring pre-k through 12 students, conservation/environmental services, and providing health education and physical activities to address obesity.

CNCS will also provide up to $1.6 million dollars in education scholarships for the AmeriCorps members funded by these grants to help pay for college, vocational training, or pay back student loans.

TRIAD is currently recruiting for AmeriCorps members to begin service this fall. AmeriCorps members typically receive a modest living stipend and a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award, or scholarship, upon completion of their service. The award can be used to pay for future education costs or to pay back student loans.

Those interested in serving can learn more by visiting americorps.gov/join or http://volunteermississippi.org/americorps/americorps-state-programs/.

