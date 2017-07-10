HPD investigates after several homes shot into

An investigation is underway in Hattiesburg after residents found bullet holes in their homes Sunday morning.

Three homes in the area were shot up, according to Hattiesburg Police.

Mari Anne Bradley was sound asleep when bullets flew through her home.

“When it started hitting my trailer, I just jumped out of the bed and got down because I could tell it was a gunshot," Bradley said. "It was about 15 of them."

Bradley said she quickly took cover.

“I knew something was going on outside, so I wasn’t going to try to go outside to try investigate to see what’s going on,” Bradley said.

Bradley and her neighbors are trying to make sense of this frightening ordeal.

“You have small children, and somebody’s child could’ve gotten killed," Bradley said. "I just thank God that didn’t nobody got hurt."

Making matters worse, Bradley said the shooters came back again.

“But this time it was further down, the very next night," Bradley said. "That’s just like three time in a row."

She’s lived in her home almost a year. She says the shootings won’t force her to leave.

"A lot of people will leave, but I’m going to stay where I’m at because I got faith in God," Bradley said. "It happens not just in one place, It happens everywhere."

