Implant used to combat opioid addiction

Last year, Mississippi saw the highest number of deaths linked to prescription pills in state history. With 70 pills for every man, woman and child in the state, officials are working hard to combat the crisis. The epidemic is not just hitting Mississippi, but spreading across the country, leading some doctors to a new implant to help addicts get clean.
Nearly 250 members of the American Junior Simmental Association have descended upon the forest county multipurpose center this week in Hattiesburg for the 2017 AJSA National Classic.
