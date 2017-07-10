UPDATE: Cause of death released after body found outside Hattiesburg business

The man found dead in a vehicle outside of a Hub City business last week died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Lamar County coroner.

Hattiesburg police responded to a call at the Dermatology Clinic of Hattiesburg at 104 Asbury Circle around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6. Police found a deceased male in a SUV Mercedes, according to HPD Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

“A male was found deceased inside a vehicle,” Myers-Mitchell said. “There is no foul play suspected, but the body has been in the vehicle a while.”

Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel revealed that the victim died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and that it occurred sometime over the weekend prior to July 4. Creel also revealed that the man was from Tennessee, but the identification is not being released yet.

