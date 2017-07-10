Body found outside Hattiesburg business identified

A research paper regarding the effects of alcohol-related cues on racial discrimination co-authored by Dr. Elena Stepanova, assistant professor of psychology at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been accepted for publication by the European Journal of Social Psychology...More >>
A research paper regarding the effects of alcohol-related cues on racial discrimination co-authored by Dr. Elena Stepanova, assistant professor of psychology at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been accepted for publication by the European Journal of Social Psychology
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker is spending his second week in office building his team. Barker said the mayor can't run the city alone, so the first step is to work with City Council and put together the best leaders for the Hub City.
A former legislative aid and teacher at the University of Southern Mississippi says she'll work to preserve and protect the medical community, promote small business and improve the public education system if she's elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives. Missy McGee is running for the District 102 seat vacated by former representative and Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.
A request to change the zoning and land use classification of some property on West 4th Street has been passed on to the Lamar County Board of Supervisors without any recommendation from the county's planning commission. The commission voted Tuesday to make no recommendation because developer Craig Flanagan was not present at a public hearing at the Chancery Courthouse.