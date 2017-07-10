Body found outside Hattiesburg business identified

The man found dead in his car last week has been identified.

According to Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel, Daniel Patrick Combs was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside of the Dermatology Clinic of Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg police responded to the scene at 104 Asbury Circle around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6.

Police found Combs in a SUV Mercedes, according to HPD Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

According to Creel, the victim died sometime over the weekend prior to July 4. He also said that Combs was from Tennessee.

