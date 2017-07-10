Body found outside Hattiesburg business identified - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Body found outside Hattiesburg business identified

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The man found dead in his car last week has been identified. 

According to Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel, Daniel Patrick Combs was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside of the Dermatology Clinic of Hattiesburg. 

Hattiesburg police responded to the scene at 104 Asbury Circle around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6.

Police found Combs in a SUV Mercedes, according to HPD Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

According to Creel, the victim died sometime over the weekend prior to July  4. He also said that Combs was from Tennessee.

