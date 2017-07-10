Bond set in Laurel weekend shooting

The man found dead in a vehicle outside of a Hub City business last week died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Lamar County coroner. Hattiesburg police responded to a call at the Dermatology Clinic of Hattiesburg at 104 Asbury Circle around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 6. Police found a deceased male in a SUV Mercedes, according to HPD Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell. “A male was found deceased inside a vehicle,” Myers-Mitchell said. “There is no...More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker made another addition to his administration Monday. Barker named Connie Everett as the interim chief financial officer, according to a press release from the Mayor's office. “I am excited to bring in Connie during this time of transition,” Barker said. “As a former CFO for Hattiesburg, I cannot think of a better person with both the institutional knowledge and skill set necessary to help us push forward and regain our financ...More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after residents found bullet holes in their homes early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 6200 block of Highway 49 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Residents of three different homes told officers they heard several gunshots outside, according to Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell. Officers found shell casings and bullet holes in all three homes. No injuries were reported. There are no suspects i...More >>
The Alpine Village apartments in Hattiesburg is getting attention this week for all the wrong reasons.More >>
