Mayor Barker names Interim CFO

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker made another addition to his administration Monday.

Barker named Connie Everett as the interim chief financial officer, according to a press release from the Mayor's office.

“I am excited to bring in Connie during this time of transition,” Barker said. “As a former CFO for Hattiesburg, I cannot think of a better person with both the institutional knowledge and skill set necessary to help us push forward and regain our financial footing.”

Everett has more than 30 years of experience in the municipal and education sectors of the accounting and financial industry, according to the release. She also worked with the city as CFO for seven years.

She is the fifth addition Barker has made to his administration so far. Previously, Barker had named Samantha McCain as chief communications officer, Kermas Eaton as city clerk, Randy Pope as city attorney and Ann Jones as chief administration officer.

