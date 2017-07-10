Collins business supports blood donations and saves lives close - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Collins business supports blood donations and saves lives close to home

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
COLLINS, MS (WDAM) -

Kim Windham has helped host Woolwine Ford's Annual Blood Bash for over nine years. Every July, the dealership's parking lot is filled with mobile donation units and the gift of life.

"You never know when its going to be somebody close to you," Windham said.

The donations outside of the business' doors have helped the people inside, including one employee's son, Windham himself and Woolwine Ford's receptionist Shirley Echols.

Echols suffered from an aneurysm years ago and had to have a blood transfusion. She donates blood annually for those in need, just like she used to be.

"Life is such a gift, so important," Echols said. "My sharing with others gives them an opportunity to experience life a little longer than what may have been."

One in three people will need blood in their lifetime. Woolwine Ford helps supply that number every summer at their annual Blood Bash donation drive. This year the event is on Wednesday, July 26th from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Woolwine Ford is located at 3080 US 49 in Collins.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

