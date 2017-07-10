Police investigating shooting into three Hattiesburg homes

The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating after residents found bullet holes in their homes early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 6200 block of Highway 49 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Residents of three different homes told officers they heard several gunshots outside, according to Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

Officers found shell casings and bullet holes in all three homes. No injuries were reported.

There are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.

