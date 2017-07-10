Mobile post office opens in Heidelberg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mobile post office opens in Heidelberg

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
The mobile unit is set up on N. Oak Street in Heidelberg. Source: Jac Bedrossian. The mobile unit is set up on N. Oak Street in Heidelberg. Source: Jac Bedrossian.
HEIDELBERG, MS (WDAM) -

Sending mail just got much easier in Heidelberg. 

The United States Postal Service opened a mobile mail unit in Heidelberg about a month after flood waters damaged the post office in town.

Mail was still delivered in the area, but residents had to travel as far as Bay Springs or Laurel to send items. Resident Gloria Waters is excited that the unit is up and running. 

"It's an experience," Waters said. "It's a good thing because the elderly people don't have to travel as far. They can come here now."

U.S. Postal Service is still assessing the damage of the building. They are not sure when it will reopen.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

