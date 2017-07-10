Lamar County scores top in state for pre-k students ready for ki - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lamar County scores top in state for pre-k students ready for kindergarten

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Lawmakers discussed priorities for education policy Tuesday. Source: WDAM Lawmakers discussed priorities for education policy Tuesday. Source: WDAM
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A spring test shows pre-K students in Lamar County's Early Learning Collaborative are prepared for the next step to kindergarten.

A spring assessment  for Early Learning Collaboratives (ELCs) showed that the majority of pre-K students in Mississippi’s ELCs are prepared for kindergarten, with 77.9 percent of students scoring at or above the target score for exiting pre-K, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.

The spring 2017 scores increased by 6.5 percent since 2016, when 71.4 percent of pre-K students in ELCs scored at or above expectations for kindergarten readiness.

87.88 percent of children in Lamar County's Early Learning Collaborative met or exceeded the target score for exiting Pre-K, topping the 10 ELC programs.  Petal Early Learning Collaborative had 72.37 percent of children prepared to take the next step.   All ten ELCs earned an average score that surpasses expectations for what students should know and be able to do when they enter kindergarten.

Here are the 10 Early Learning Collaborative across the state with passing percentage:

  1. Lamar County Early Learning Collaborative - 87.88%
  2. Corinth-Alcorn-Prentiss Early Learning Collaborative - 84.95%
  3. Coahoma County Pre-K Collaborative - 83.51%
  4. Tallahatchie Early Learning Alliance - 83.49%
  5. Monroe Early Learning Collaborative - 74.70%
  6. Picayune Early Learning Collaborative - 74.36%
  7. Petal Early Learning Collaborative - 72.37%
  8. Clarke County Early Learning Partnership - 69.60%
  9. McComb Community Collaborative for Early Learning Success - 68.88%
  10. Sunflower County Early Learning Collaborative - 68.52%

Mississippi’s Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013 established the ELC program, which provides funding to local communities to establish, expand, support and facilitate the successful implementation of quality early childhood education and development services. The Legislature provided $3 million in the first three years for the ELCs, and increased funding to $4 million in 2016.

The ten collaborative had 51 sites that served 1,645 children.

