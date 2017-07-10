Heidelberg man charged with murder in Wayne County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Heidelberg man charged with murder in Wayne County

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Demarco Aurellis Pruitt. Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department Demarco Aurellis Pruitt. Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Department
Scottie Allen Walker. Source: Walker Family Scottie Allen Walker. Source: Walker Family

A Heidelberg man is behind bars in Wayne County after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department said Demarco Aurellis Pruitt, 23, was arrested Sunday afternoon.  Pruitt was formally charged with murder Monday morning.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said a man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Sunday on Landfill Road.  Sheriff Ashley said there was a party going on with about 300 people.  When deputies arrived on scene, Sheriff Ashley said there were gunshots heard and assistance requested from Waynesboro Police.

The victim has been identified as Scottie Allen Walker, 23, of Jasper County, according to Wayne County Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo. 

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department, along with the Heidelberg Police Department, checked several residences in Heidelberg but were unable to locate Pruitt.  Deputies took Pruitt into custody during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 528 and I-59 around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Pruitt is currently booked at the Wayne County Jail. 

