Heidelberg man charged with murder in Wayne County

The United States Postal Service opened a mobile mail unit in Heidelberg today. This comes a month after flood waters damaged the post office in town. Mail was delivered in the area, but residents had to travel as far as Bay Springs or Laurel to send items. Resident, Gloria Waters, is excited that the unit is up and running. "It's an experience," said Waters. "It's a good thing because the elderly people don't have to travel as far. They can come here now."
A spring test shows pre-K students in Lamar County's Early Learning Collaborative are prepared for the next step to Kindergarten. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, a spring assessment for Early Learning Collaborative (ELCs) showed the majority of pre-K students in Mississippi's ELCs demonstrated they are prepared for kindergarten, with 77.9 percent of students scoring at or above the target score for exiting pre-K. The spring 2017 scores increase
A Heidelberg man is behind bars in Wayne County after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.
A partnership between officials at Jones County Junior College and Mississippi State University-Meridian has created new pathways for students to complete their baccalaureate program.
