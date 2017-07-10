Forecast: Typical July weather to continue.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

Typical July weather is on tap for the area for week with highs in the lower to possibly mid 90s at times and there will be a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day.

Lows will be mainly in the lower to mid 70s.

The gulf is quiet for now but a new tropical disturbance has moved off the African coast and could slowly develop over the next few days but we have plenty of time to watch that.