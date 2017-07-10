Ole Miss golfer Cecil Wegener wins Magnolia Amateur title

Cecil Wegener barely even made it into the field of the 2017 Magnolia Amateur Golf Tournament.

Wegener signed up late for the sixth annual tournament at the Hattiesburg Country Club, but was fortunate enough to get in as an alternate. Fifty-four holes later, Wegener was hoisting the glass championship trophy after shooting a six-under par 207 over the weekend.

“It feels unreal, I'm really excited,” Wegener said. “I haven't won like a really big tournament like this. It feels great. I’m excited, going into college with a lot of confidence.

An incoming freshman at Ole Miss in 2017, Wegener entered Sunday’s final-round one stroke behind Kansas State’s Levi Valadez.

After taking the lead early in the day, Wegener teed off on the eighteenth hole with a one-stroke lead. Needing par to clinch the tournament, Wegener’s second shot from the fairway set up a birdie putt. The Jackson Prep alum two-putted for par to clinch a final-round par 70 and the title.

“Oddly enough, I actually like envisioned this yesterday…having a two-shot lead, what I would do. Just being able to get in the fairway, that was my main goal off the tee. I pulled that lost shot off, hit it right where I wanted to.”

Wegener’s first round of three-under par 68, a 69 on Saturday and Sunday’s 70 helped Ole Miss win the team competition. Valadez and Houston’s Pryce Beshoory both shot 208 to tie for second place. It is Beshoory’s second-straight runner-up finish at the Magnolia Amateur.

Southern Miss assistant coach Eddie Brescher won the Craig Stadler (mid-amateur) title after finishing with an even-par 213 through three days.

USM alum Tyler Peggs tied for fifth place with a three-under par 210. The only current Golden Eagle to make the final cut, sophomore Matt Lorenz, shot a two-under par 69 on Sunday for a three-over 216 and 20th-place finish.

