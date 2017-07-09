Man with multiple gunshot wounds found in Hattiesburg parking lot

Hattiesburg Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot Sunday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at Oakwood Apartments on West 4th Street. Witnesses told police the victim ran across the street to the parking lot of Patio 44 after the shooting occurred, according to Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

The man was shot multiple times, including in the hand and leg, and was transported to Forrest General Hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries, according to Hattiesburg Police.

Police are actively looking for the suspect. If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.

