Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Waynesboro

Authorities are investigating an early morning homicide in Waynesboro.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said one person was killed in the shooting Sunday morning around 1 a.m. on Landfill Road.

A viewer told WDAM 7 there were "multiple shots" fired at a party where the incident took place.

Sheriff Ashley said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with WDAM 7 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.