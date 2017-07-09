Authorities investigating deadly shooting in Waynesboro

Authorities are investigating an early morning homicide in Waynesboro.More >>
Authorities are investigating an early morning homicide in Waynesboro.More >>
Rescuers found kittens inside a trash can at a Jones County elementary school after a call from concerned citizens.More >>
Rescuers found kittens inside a trash can at a Jones County elementary school after a call from concerned citizens.More >>
Saturday was the 128th anniversary of the last officially-sanctioned, bare-knuckle, world heavyweight prizefighting championship.More >>
Saturday was the 128th anniversary of the last officially-sanctioned, bare-knuckle, world heavyweight prizefighting championship.More >>
A national mental health awareness organization is teaming up with a local sorority to increase awarness of mental health issues.More >>
A national mental health awareness organization is teaming up with a local sorority to increase awarness of mental health issues.More >>