Kittens found inside a trash can at a Jones County elementary school

Rescuers found kittens inside a trash can at a Jones County elementary school after a call from concerned citizens.

Southern Cross Animal Rescue received a call Thursday, July 6, about kittens at North Jones Elementary School on Trace Road. SCAR said women who are working at the school over the summer heard crying coming from a trash can and when they opened up the can, there were four kittens inside.

SCAR said when rescuers arrived at the school, one kitten was already deceased and the others "came running up begging for help." In a Facebook post, rescuers said the kittens had been without food for over a week and they were "surprised they are even still alive."

According to SCAR, the three kittens are now in a foster home.

If you would like to help the kittens, as well as other animals Southern Cross Animal Rescue has taken in, you can donate to the rescue's fund here: https://www.paypal.me/scarofms. SCAR also has a wish list on Amazon where you can purchase supplies and have it sent directly to the shelter in Laurel.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.