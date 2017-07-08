Minority Mental Health Forum held in Hattiesburg

The third annual Minority Mental Health Forum was held at the Forrest County Chancery Court Building Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

A national mental health advocacy organization is teaming up with a local sorority to increase awareness of mental health issues.

The third annual Minority Mental Health Forum was held at the Forrest County Chancery Court Building.

It was hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

It featured "A Mental Health Town Hall" with scholars, judges, health professionals and law officers.

And a big focus of the event was on preventing suicide.

"There's always help and there's early help with prevention," said Joe Kinnan, a board member with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Mississippi. "I'd like people to think in terms of, once they see anything that's amiss in their family, to seek help early, because there are some wonderful victory stories out there."

"It's important for community groups, community-based groups to come together, put our resources together and figure out how we can impact this problem, that's prevalent throughout this state," said Chancery Judge Deborah Gambrell Chambers, who is also president of the Theta Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker also spoke at the event.

July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month.

