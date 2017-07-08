Mayor Barker makes two additions to administration - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mayor Barker makes two additions to administration

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker added two new members to his administration on Thursday.

Barker made the announcement on his Facebook page, naming Samantha McCain as chief communications officer and Zach Jones as administrative assistant to McCain and city attorney Randy Pope. 

