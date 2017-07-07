USM College of Nursing gets $1.2 million education workforce grant

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - This is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi The College of Nursing at The University of Southern Mississippi has been awarded a $1.2 million grant through the Health Resources and Services Administration that will be used to provide specialized training for students in the Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) or Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) programs.More >>
Governor Phil Bryant has set a date of Sept. 12 for the special election for House District 102.
More arrests have been made after an 18 month multi-county drug investigation.
The University of Southern Miss will be a getting a tropical jump on the 2017-18 basketball season.
