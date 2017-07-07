Gov. Bryant sets Sept. 12 as date for Dist. 102 special election

Governor Phil Bryant has set a date of Sept. 12 for the special election for House District 102.

The seat was vacated when former Rep. Toby Barker was sworn in as the newly-elected mayor of Hattiesburg.

The qualifying deadline is July 24.

If necessary, a runoff will be held on Oct. 3.

District 102 covers portions of Forrest and Lamar counties.

So far, three people, Cory Ferraez, Kathryn Rehner and Missy Warren McGee, have announced they are running for that seat.

