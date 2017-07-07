Solar facility in Lamar Co. provides energy to MS Power

The largest solar power plant in the state is in Lamar County, and it’s providing energy to Mississippi Power.

Officials held a dedication ceremony Friday at the site in Sumrall.

The solar facility has approximately 200,000 panels and it’s providing energy to more than 8,000 homes.

CEO of DEPCOM Power, Jim Lamon said these panels are producing safe renewable energy.

“We’re fortunate that your commissioners and the gentleman and ladies from Mississippi Power had the vision that they cost of solar electricity had gotten to the point that it was an economical portion of their grid mix that they actually want to put renewable energy on the grid,” Lamon explained.

The facility is a joint effort between D-E Shaw and Mississippi Power.

