LIST: Former Lawrence County jailer and 47 others arrested for drug sales

More arrests have been made after an 18 month multi-county drug investigation.

Former Lawrence County Jailer Renee Simpson and 47 others were arrested Thursday and Friday in raids in five southwest Mississippi counties.

The arrests were part of an 18-month joint drug investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Monticello Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff Department, according to MBN Director John Dowdy.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers served two search warrants and arrest warrants for the suspects in Lawrence, Lincoln, Walthall, Jefferson Davis, Pike and Copiah counties, though most face charges for selling drugs in Lawrence County, according to Dowdy.

Dowdy said there were 423 dosage units of hydrocodone, 107 dosage units of oxycodone, 135 grams of methamphetamine, 19 grams of crack cocaine and eight grams of cocaine powder seized in the raids.

Assisting the MBN in the raids were the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control, Mississippi Highway Patrol, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, as well as the Monticello Police Department, and the sheriff departments in Lawrence County, Jefferson Davis County, Copiah County, Walthall County and Lincoln County.

All suspects were transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where they were booked and held pending initial appearances.

Those arrested are as followed:

Kenneth Peyton, Monticello

Keisha Thomas Jackson, Monicello

Clayton Howard Humphrey, Monticello

Chadwick Nelson Oatis, Silver Creek

Danny Chapman, Monticello

Craig Longino, Bogue Chitto

Taylor McPhail, Sontag

Haley Wallace, Monticello

Matthew Johnson, Monticello

Charles Ray Daggins, Monticello

Jamie Easterling, Jayess

Jeremy Morgan, Monticello

Kevin Wallace, MDOC

Craig Rutland, Monticello

Kelly Mamerow, MDOC

Fred Earl Magee, Oakvale

Regina Evans, Monticello

Jessica Purvis, --

Demetrius Diggs, Prentiss

Shacorey Pittman, New Hebron

Charli Marie Hensley, Monticello

Lendell Keon Collins, Monticello

Gaille Burris, Silver Creek

Lenora Evans, New Hebron

Frederick Harris,

Rose Mary Nichols, Monticello

Renee Simpson, Monticello

Veronica Johnson, Prentiss

Sandra Ward, Silver Creek

Christie Walker, Prentiss

Tina Buckley, Sontag

Kaye L Hargett, Prentiss

Ozie Longino

Ester McCullum, Monticello

Carsie Lewis, Monticello

Vicki Anderson, Prentiss

Frankey Oatis, Prentiss

Lyndon Wayne Johnson, Monticello

Willie Earl Bridges, Monticello

Howard Herrion Jr., Jayess

Kenneth Goode, Prentiss

Frank Barr, Sontag

Gerald Lee Toler, Monticello

Gregory Warner, Prentiss

Daryl Lamont Peyton, Jayess

Derek Martin,

Dexture Maye

Larry Longino, Sontag

Those still being sought are as followed:

Kimberly Westmoreland, Jayess

Jamie Bozeman, Monticello

Cntonieo Courtney, Monticello

Peggy Sue Courtney, Monticello

Danny Powell, Prentiss

Kenterio Smith, Silver Creek

Jeffery Holloway, Monticello

Shelby Smith, Monticello

Kristie Tanner

Maurice Warner

Anthony Johnson, Monticello

Ricki Polk Dale, Monticello

John William Thompson Jr., Monticello

Booker Eley, Monticello

April Bridges, Silver Creek

Demetri Bridges, Monticello

Travis Barnes, Monticello

