Free summer concert series kicks off in Hattiesburg

A free summer concert series kicks off in The City of Hattiesburg Friday.

The Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series will transform the City of Hattiesburg's Chain Park into the city's cultural gateway and position the space as a focal point for community enrichment, strengthening the relationship between the City, it's residents, the University and the arts, according to the Levitt foundation.

The series is presented by the University of Southern Mississippi's School of Mass Communication & Journalism, the City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Arts Council.

The partnership is strengthened by the unique contributions from the three organizations—The School of Mass Communication & Journalism offers Mississippi's only comprehensive mass communication program, the City of Hattiesburg is a vibrant city in south Mississippi with a thriving creative culture and a unique historical designation as the "Birthplace of Rock n' Roll" and the Hattiesburg Arts Council has been active in supporting, promoting and coordinating all areas of creative arts for nearly 50 years.

Friday's event kicks off with a folk band TENEIA.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.