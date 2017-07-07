Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg serving youth at local camp

(The following is a press release from the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg. Visit www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org for more details.)



Hattiesburg, MS, (JULY 4, 2017) — The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg will serve both campers and teen volunteers through their Rock-a-Bye Moms and Civitan Camp Carnival programs at an upcoming session of Abbie Rogers Civitan Camp.

Founded in 1961, the Abbie Rogers Civitan Camp is a local, non-profit organization operated by an all-volunteer staff that allows children with special needs to enjoy residential camping experiences. While each camper has a counselor during the day, the Rock-a-Bye Moms program allows JA members to care for young children with special needs through the night so his or her "buddy" can rest. JA members will donate their time between 8 p.m. - 7 a.m. from Sunday, July 16 through Thursday, July 20.

In addition, on July 21, the last day of camp, JA will sponsor a Camp Carnival to provide a fun atmosphere with games and activities for campers as they transition to saying good-bye to counselors and waiting for their parents to pick them up.

"For more than 25 years, JA has been involved with serving children and families through this wonderful camp," said Natalie Pittman, carnival chairperson. "I know from personal experience what this special week means to campers like my daughter Caroline and to the volunteers who give their time to make it possible. It's life changing for both groups, and we are excited to be a part of it and offer our support."

The community can get involved in the Junior Auxiliary's more than 20 different outreach programs by supporting its annual fundraiser. The first of this two-part event is a completely mobile Charity Auction, running from November 12-16. A great start to holiday shopping, this auction will provide bidders the opportunity to participate from anywhere at any time during the event. Winners will be able to pick up auction items from Camellia House on November 17, or contact Junior Auxiliary members for delivery.

The second part is JA Charity Gala, to be held December 2, 2017, at The Bottling Company in downtown Hattiesburg. Tickets to all of the events are available at www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org. For more information about Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg, visit www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org.

