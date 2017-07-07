Northeast Jones High School marches in National Independence Day Parade

The Northeast Jones High School Tiger Pride Marching Band is back home after representing the Pine Belt at the National Independence Day Parade in our nation's capitol. Though the Fourth of July has passed, the memories of marching in this once and a lifetime experience will never fade for the students.

The streets were filled with the sounds of the Tiger Pride Marching Band making Mississippi proud.

Eighty-four members of the band headed out Sunday after a year of preparation and several summer days of practice for the special moment.

Band director, Zack Langley, phoned in to tell us, while watching on the sidelines and seeing his band marching alongside national Washington monuments, he was filled with pride.

It was a time where the student's hard work could be recognized.

A photo-album of memories were captured. Students took off their suits to see the capitol. Their stops included the Vietnam, Lincoln, and Air Force Memorials, the African-American Museum, and even one to the National Cemetery to pay a tribute.

The Tiger Pride Marching Band had the honor to lay a wreath to remember those fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Directors Zack and Lindsey said the students worked hard to make these remarkable memories. They march in the capitol for the state of Mississippi, celebrating our country and the honorable opportunity.

