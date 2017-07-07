Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy for the weekend.

Good Friday morning, everyone and happy weekend!

Our warm and humid weather pattern is expected to exist through the weekend with a gradual increase in mainly afternoon shower and thunderstorm activity as opposed to the last few days.

Highs will be in the lower 90s to day and Satrurday and around 90 on Sunday.

A front will try to push into the area over the weekend and that may cause a few of the thuderstorms on Saturday to be rather strong with gusty winds and lightning being the main threats.

As we head into next week expect mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.