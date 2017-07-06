More national love for Wallner

The national love isn't over for Matt Wallner. The Southern Miss diamond standout earned yet another national honor Thursday, being named national Freshman of the Year by D1Baseball.com.

Wallner now has three national freshman of the year awards, this in addition to being named to five All-America teams.

The Minnesota native set program records for home runs with 19 and runs batted in with 63 this past season.

