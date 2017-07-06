Laurel city council approves mayor's appointments

The Laurel City Council approved Mayor Johnny Magee's appointments for department heads, and there will not be a whole lot of fresh faces in office.

Tyrone Stewart will continue as Police Chief, and Elvin Ulmer stays on as Parks and Recreation Director.

Lorenzo Anderson will serve as Public Works Director, while Dee Bassey will continue as City Attorney.

Mayor Magee chose Mark Nichols as the new fire chief.

“The new fire chief is March Nichols," Magee said. "He’s been with the Department to more than He’s very experienced, very hands-on. I believe that he’ll do a great job for the city."

With much of the same team, the mayor still has big plans for the Friendly City.

“We want to improve the water and sewer and infrastructure in the city," Magee said. "We want to pave streets in the city."

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.