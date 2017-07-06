Jones County Sheriff elected to national position

The National Sheriff's Association elected Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge to serve on its board of directors.

Hodge, originally appointed to the position in March 2017, will serve on the 22-member board, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department. The National Sheriff's Association is a nonprofit comprised of over 3,000 sheriff's in the U.S. dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among those in the law enforcement field.

“I want the best for Jones County, I want the best for our nation, and I know one of the ways to see that fulfilled is to be involved,” Hodge said. “The great parliamentarian Ed Burke has been quoted often as saying, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing’, I pray daily to be one of those ‘good men’, therefore I will not sit back and do nothing.”

Previously, Hodge served as president of the Mississippi Sheriff's Association. He is in his third term as Jones County Sheriff.

